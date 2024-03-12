When was the beginning of spring football practice at the University of Georgia? For the longest time, the 1914 season was recognized as the earliest associated with football practice in the spring at Georgia. As the story goes, because of a new rule declaring first-year men ineligible to play beginning that year, plus the departure of all-world halfback Bob McWhorter from the year before, Georgia head coach Alex Cunningham abruptly “instituted spring practice,” according to the Atlanta Journal, to better prepare his team for the looming season. However, correspondence between a previous, brutally honest Georgia head coach and his first team captain has since been discovered, indicating the Red and Black initially held spring football practice even before then.

The 1901 Georgia football team is believed to be the first to undergo spring practice.

By the spring of 1901, the University of Georgia had built a reputation for being one of the top academic institutions in the South; however, the school’s athletics, on the whole, had struggled in recent years. Specifically, the football program had mostly obtained ordinary results in its first decade of existence and was already in need of its eighth different head coach by only the tenth season of playing the sport. Accordingly, team manager Harold Hirsch, a recent graduate of UGA who would soon be attending Columbia Law School, somehow secured the services of William Ayres (“Billy”) Reynolds with a contract giving Reynolds, according to The Red and Black student newspaper, “absolute control over the team.” Reynolds was a graduate of Princeton where he captained the school’s scrub football team in 1894. He was then the head coach at Rutgers, Sewanee, and Cincinnati each for only a single season before coaching at North Carolina. In four seasons at UNC (1897-1900), he achieved an impressive overall record of 27-7-4, including a perfect 9-0 in 1898. (Reynolds’ .763 overall winning percentage at UNC remains a school record for those coaching multiple seasons.) What’s more, Reynolds had gone 3-0 against Georgia, blanking the opposition by a combined 113-to-0 score. According to the Athens Banner, Reynolds, who was still in his 20s, was “one of the best coaches in the South and he tolerates no foolishness on the gridiron.” His hiring was said by The Red and Black to be “the first step towards what promises to be a revolution in athletics [at UGA].” Years before it was customary for football coaches in the South to hold full-time positions, Reynolds was hired by Georgia on a part-time basis. His primary profession was as a practicing attorney in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, and he hadn’t planned on arriving in Athens to coach the UGA football team for another six months, or only several weeks prior to the 1901 season opener on October 12 against South Carolina. Still, as Reynolds likely first learned at Princeton, where spring practice had been annually held for years, practicing prior to late summer was “a necessity,” Reynolds wrote to team captain and rising junior Frank Ridley in March of 1901, and “I think it’s advisable to commence [spring practice] at once.” Ridley, who was only two months shy of his 18th birthday when Reynolds contacted him, remains the youngest team captain in the history of Georgia football. And, unlike any other captain before him and ever since, the young Ridley was called upon by his coach in the form of a letter to essentially be the head coach of a middling program in desperate need of practice. “The first thing to learn is to kick and catch,” Reynolds instructed Ridley. “Do not run away with the idea that the best kicker will always be placed at fullback. It is rather difficult to tell one how to kick.”

Coach Billy Reynolds (left) and Captain Frank Ridley (right) in 1901.