Serbia native Savo Drezgic is thousands of miles away from where he grew up and played. But in the short time he’s been in Athens, he’s already feeling at home.

Speaking with Georgia beat writers for the first time on Monday, Drezgic spoke on several subjects, including his matriculation to Athens to play for head coach Mike White.

So far, he likes what he’s seen.

“I would say that the most thing I like is the people. The people have helped me a lot since I came here,” Drezgic said. “Everything I’ve needed, they showed me. I spent some time outside of practices with the guys, and they showed me the city, and helped walk (me) through the recruitment process.”

His relationship with White made a big difference for Drezgic, who played the 2023-2024 season at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla.

It was there the 6-foot-4, 205-pound point guard began to attract the attention of collegiate teams on both coasts before deciding to come to Georgia.

“Savo is a terrific passer, competitor. He's got that European experience playing against high-level professionals over there for quite some time to where he's mature beyond his years,” White said. “He has a really high basketball IQ and is a big-body point guard. Again, with a high-level ability to pass the ball and make his teammates better.”

Drezgic also brings a wealth of international experience to Athens, including a summer stint on Serbia’s national team, helping lead the team to a Silver medal finish in the FIBA U18 European Championships.

He wasn’t just a mild participant.

Drezgic wound up among the tournament leaders. He finished No. 5 in scoring, assists, and steals and averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5,6 assists, and 2.6 steals per game over seven contests. His biggest came in Serbia’s 115-114 double-overtime win over Israel, a game that saw him score 35 points, 12 assists, and eight assists. He followed that up with a 30 point-effort against Germany, with seven assists and six rebounds.

“It's always amazing to play with your friends, and to represent your national team and your country,” Drezgic said. “We lost in the final, but still, I think we did a great job, and I'm really happy that I'm going to play next summer again in the World Cup.”

He believes the experience will serve him well as he prepares for his first season with Georgia.

“I feel like I've got some experience, different experience from Europe, where the game is slower, more tactical,” Drezgic said. “And I think I can use some other things to make the right plays. I like to read the defense, to push the ball sometimes, and just to play a bigger role … some things I'm better at.”

If he ever needs some advice, Atlanta Hawks forward Bogdan Bogdanovic might be getting a call.

A fellow Serbian, the two players met last year and have remained in touch since.

“He was actually one of my idols, like growing up,” Drezgic said. “He played for the same club; he's a legend. We talked a little bit about the difference between the United States and Serbia, and when I found out they were coming here, I texted him, and I hope we're going to see each other.”

Drezgic will have a chance to do that.

The Hawks are holding preseason camp in Athens at Georgia’s basketball facility.

“Sometimes I text him; sometimes he texts me,” said Drezgic, who also credits fellow point guard and new teammate Silas DeMary Jr. for helping him get ready for life as a player in the SEC

“He’s helped me a lot, and he's a really good guy and a good player. So, when I have something to ask, I'm going to ask him,” said Drezgic. “Now, we've got a little bit over a month before the start of the season.