Kirby Smart made a commitment to Georgia when he became the Bulldogs’ head football coach back in December of 2015.

Thursday, the University returned the favor, announcing a new deal for Smart that will pay him $49 million - an average of $7 million per season - over the next seven years. His new contract - which runs through 2024 - supplants the six-year, $3.75 million agreement he signed upon taking the job three years ago.

The announcement was made and the deal approved during a Thursday afternoon teleconference by the Executive Committee of the UGA Athletic Association Executive Board.

“I’d like to first thank President Morehead and Greg McGarity for allowing me to lead this program,” Smart said in a statement. “I’m humbled by the faith they’ve placed in me and won’t ever take that for granted. I’d also like to thank our staff and our entire football family. Without their hard work and dedication we wouldn’t have been able to have the kind of success we’ve had in such a short period of time."

Smart's new annual salary ties him for third with Auburn's Gus Malzahn among the 14 SEC head coaches.

Nick Saban tops the list at $11.1 million, followed by new Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who earns $7.5.

Auburn’s Gus Malzahn was recently given a new deal which pays him $7 million annually for seven years, followed by Florida's Dan Mullen at $6.1 million and new Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt at $3.8 million.

By comparison from a national perspective, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney makes $8,504,600, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh earns $7,004,000, and Ohio State’s Urban Meyer makes $6,431,240.

“Kirby has provided an incredible level of energy and excitement to our football program, and we look forward to his leadership for many years to come,” said athletic director Greg McGarity.

President Jere Morehead concurred.

“In just two short years, Coach Smart has established a new level of excellence in UGA’s storied football program,” said Morehead. “I look forward to his continued success and his strong support of this great university.”

Smart’s new contract certainly comes as no surprise.

In just two season, the former Bulldog safety led Georgia to its first SEC Championship since 2005, a spot in the Rose Bowl culminating with a trip to the National Championship game against Alabama.

Smart's posted a record of 21-7 over that time.

Last year, Smart earned total bonuses of $800,000 ($400,000 for winning the SEC, $200,000 for making the Rose Bowl, and $200,000 for finishing in the AP Top 25).

New details of bonuses within his new contract were not immediately released, but will be available via open records request.

"As a young boy, I grew up in this great state dreaming of being a Bulldog. To have been able to do that—first as a player, and now as the head football coach—is beyond anything I ever dreamed. I do not take lightly the awesome responsibility of leading this program, and while I’m pleased with where we are as a program, I couldn’t be more excited about where we’re going in the future," Smart said. "You can rest assured that we will continue to work tirelessly to make Georgia football the best it can possibly be."

Raises for Bulldog assistants were gathered back in January via open records requests.

New outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning will receive a base salary of $325,000.

Also, wide receivers coach James Coley received a raise to $850,000, while defensive coordinator Mel Tucker received a boost his pay to $1.5 millions, with offensive line coach Sam Pittman receiving a boost to $825,000 and running backs coach Del McGee a bump to $550,000.

Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney received a $100,000 raise and will make $950,000

Others include wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton ($375,00), inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann ($325,000), defensive line coach Tray Scott ($420,000) and special teams coach Scott Fountain ($300,000).