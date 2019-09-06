The athletic facilities arms race is a well-documented fact of life in the Southeastern Conference, and Georgia is prepared to once again step up its game.

On Friday, UGA Athletic Association approved a proposal by athletic director Greg McGarity that will set into motion an $80 million renovation project to the school’s existing football facilities at the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

“It’s the current environment that we have in intercollegiate athletics,” Georgia President Jere Morehead said. “This program is focused on serving the student athletes, so I didn’t see anything about it that isn’t going to help our student athletes be more successful and more supported, which is essential. So, I think it’s sound, thoughtful and I’m pleased that it’s something our head football coach is fully behind and believes will continue to move the Georgia program forward.”

Construction is set to begin this upcoming January.

The upgraded facility will feature tons of bells and whistles.

According to notes handed out to the media, the renovated facility will include new locker room space, a state-of-the-art sports medicine facility, a new weight room, team meeting areas, and coaches’ offices.

Fifty percent of the project budget will be funded by the UGAA operating budget and cash reserves, with the remaining 50 percent by private donations.

As of July 31, $26.5 million in cash and pledge had been raised.

This latest announcement is the third major project undertaken by the University, following the construction of the William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility and the West Endzone Project at Sanford Stadium.

Athletic Director Greg McGarity said this won’t be the end of facility improvements at the University.

“I think there will always be something to work on, not just in football but across our other 20 sports, too,” McGarity said. “Everybody sometimes forgets about the other sports, so we’ve got to fulfill our commitment to those other sports as well. This will certainly complete any construction within the Vince Dooley Complex, within the area of the track and those areas, but this will be a facility that will be second to none and one everyone can be proud of.”

The renovation will take part in two phases.

Phase 1 will include a 109,600 square foot renovation that will include the new nutrition area, meeting rooms (to 180 seats from the current capacity of 144), showers (expanded to 36 shower heads from 36), weight room, and coaches’ offices, so nobody will be displaced while the construction is taking place.

The new weight room will be huge.

According to UGA Deputy Athletic Director for Operations Josh Brooks, the program’s new strength and conditioning facility will double in size, going to almost 21,900 square feet.