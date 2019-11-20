“I’m coming back home and walking on at Georgia. I’m just really excited to get to school and get started.”

Georgia’s quarterback room is going to need an extra chair.

Wednesday, Nevada freshman and former Walton standout Austin Kirksey confirmed to UGASports that he intends to walk on at Georgia.

“I’m coming back home and walking on at Georgia,” Kirskey said. “I’m just really excited to get to school and get started.”

Kirskey will join a Bulldog team that will return Stetson Bennett, possibly Jake Fromm should he decide to stay for his senior year, and freshman D’Wan Mathis, whose status remains a bit unclear after undergoing surgery to remove a cyst from his brain last May.

Georgia also has incoming freshman Carson Beck, an early enrollee. Kirskey was an early enrollee at Nevada but has not played in any games. He will finish out this semester at the school before enrolling at UGA.

A former three-star according to Rivals, Kirskey held offers from Florida Atlantic and UAB, but also received interest from Duke, Texas A&M and Missouri.

Monty Bumper, the Director of Football Operations at Walton High, knows Kirksey well.

“He went down there (to Georgia) and threw; but their quarterback situation was different, they had (Justin) Fields, (Jacob) Eason, (Jake) Fromm, all those guys,” Bumper said. “He’s a big strong kid, a really good competitor.”

At Walton, Kirskey teamed with current Bulldog freshman Dominick Blaylock to boast one of the top quarterback-receiver combos in the state.

During his career at Walton, Kirksey (6-2, 220) threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 45 touchdowns.

“He was also the fastest quarterback they had there,” Bumper said. “He ran a 4.68 at Nevada, but he’s also really smart and really understands the game.”

Bumper said Kirskey is transferring due to some health issues in his family.