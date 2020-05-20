As expected, the NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday voted to allow voluntary on-campus athletic activities to resume, multiple sources have now confirmed.

This will apply to football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball, starting on June 1.

This decision will put an end to the moratorium on all athletic activities after the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown. The moratorium was set to expire on May 31.

Next up, the SEC.

On Friday, the league’s presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet virtually and vote to determine when their teams can be allowed to begin a phased re-opening. Such a move would allow for voluntary workouts once schools are re-opened.

The decision will be made based on the recommendation of the 14-person panel made up of physicians and sports medicine representatives from each conference institution.

If approved, schools would be allowed to bring athletes back for voluntary conditioning, which for Georgia, is expected to lead into what has been described as a “combination spring-fall camp” ahead of the Sept. 7 season-opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Virginia.

Everything, however, is contingent on the University System of Georgia giving the OK for schools to open. The USG is currently gauging the state of readiness with its 26 member schools.

A decision is expected soon.

Georgia officials are currently planning for the return of on-campus instruction, although a specific date has not been determined.