National Signing Day Live: Tracking Georgia's newest signees

National Signing Day is finally here. Recruits can make things official from Wednesday through Friday, putting pen to paper and officially signing with their school of choice. Most, if not all, of Georgia's 2025 class is expected to sign during the Early Signing Period. UGASports has the running list of Georgia's signees as they become official.

Short was once committed to Alabama, but Georgia was relentless in landing him. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive tackle chose the Bulldogs in the end. Short, the nation’s No. 54 prospect, can play multiple positions across the offensive line.



A former Ohio State pledge committed to Georgia in August. While he did it all at Douglass High, playing cornerback, safety, and even receiver, Gilbert is projected to play corner for Georgia.



The IMG to Georgia pipeline continues here as Dominick Kelly becomes the latest addition to the Bulldogs. While he is a rather new member of Georgia’s 2025 recruiting class, as he reclassified from 2026 in November, he has been committed to the Bulldogs since July.

Peachtree Ridge offensive lineman Dennis Uzochukwu has signed with Georgia. The Bulldogs flipped him from Georgia State on Thanksgiving Day. Uzochukwu is in just his second year of playing offensive line, but he is a very high-upside prospect who profiles as an offensive tackle at the next level.

Committed since August, the Westlake High School offensive tackle has signed the dotted line. There is really one way to describe Gaston, and it is “massive.” At 6-foot-8, 330 pounds, Gaston is another big addition to Georgia’s offensive line, giving the Bulldogs a true offensive tackle in this class.

A one-time Alabama commit, Glover committed to Georgia in June after official visits to Tennessee and Florida State. The Bulldogs sold the Rivals250 offensive guard on their development and ability to send players to the next level. Glover is viewed as a future guard or center and has been compared to former Bulldog center Sedrick Van Pran by Georgia coach Stacy Searels. Glover helps lead a Langston Hughes rushing attack which currently is averaging approximately 235 yards per game and 9.5 yards per carry this season.

Barbour is another long-time tight end commit. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end transferred high schools before his senior season and teamed up with wide receiver commit CJ Wiley at Milton High School. Barbour hauled in over 800 yards and 10 touchdowns in as a senior.



Walker committed to Georgia midway through his junior season and stuck with it. The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder is the nation’s No. 141 prospect and No. 3 all-purpose back. Walker is a tough runner and is hard to bring down. He runs like former Bulldog Nick Chubb.

The four-star wide receiver committed to Georgia back in May and the Bulldogs were able to hold on to his commitment to the end. Florida, Florida State and Tennessee were other schools in the mix for his pledge. The Calvary Day high wide receiver tallied 47 receptions for 1,042 yards and 17 touchdowns in ten games during his senior season. He also had a punt return for a touchdown and two rushing scores on the season. Blackshear will look to bring help at a much-needed position entering the 2025 season for the Bulldogs.