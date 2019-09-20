Nation's top RB Zachary Evans: 'I've decided'
The decision of Rivals' No. 1 running back in the Class of 2020, Zachary Evans, was widely rumored and expected just over two weeks ago.
But September 5 came and went, with no word on where the five-star ball carrier would be spending his collegiate career. From there, the day brought many more questions than answers.
On Friday afternoon, however, the oft-reclusive prospect posted on his Twitter:
I’ve decided 💯— Zach Evans (@Runzekerun01) September 20, 2019
Evans knows where he is going.
What exactly this means, in terms of an announcement timeline, is still up in the air. On the surface, it certainly seems that word should be coming in short order, but Evans has been more than flexible on his timelines and is known to leave folks guessing. This was the case recently and when he decided to pull out of both the Rivals Five-Star Challenge and the Opening at the last moment.
According to Rivals FutureCast, Evans is a heavy favorite to land with Georgia in the end, with sixteen analysts picking the Dawgs.
There's no question he's a wanted man in Athens, as the Bulldogs seek a running mate for five-star commit Kendall Milton.