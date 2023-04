Nate Frazier made the cross-country trip from California to Georgia and back this weekend for an unofficial visit to the University of Georgia. Frazier, a four-star running back who is rapidly gaining momentum on the recruiting trail, received his offer from Georgia in late March. Running back coach Dell McGee started talking with Frazier in January of this year. Once the relationship was built and the offer extended, it didn’t take long to make plans for Frazier’s trip to the Classic City.

UGASports has the details on Frazier’s unofficial visit. A trip that Frazier says will not be his last to learn more about Athens and UGA.