Muscles flexed; Bulldogs sweep Florida

For those who entered this weekend’s series at Florida still skeptical about Georgia’s fast start, perhaps it’s time to take the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs seriously.

Sunday’s 15-4 rout of No. 13 Florida capped an impressive series sweep for the Bulldogs, who took all three games from the Gators in Gainesville for the first time since 2006. Not only did they outslug the Gators with six more home runs, but their starting pitcher showed signs that it’s beginning to come around.

"You got to tip our hat to our guys, they all came out ready to go from pitch one," skipper Wes Johnson said on his postgame radio show. "I mean, you look at what the offense did this weekend, putting up those kinds of runs in this ballpark against this pitching staff. I'm really, really proud of those guys."

The game was called after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

Offensively, the Bulldogs (24-2, 5-1) are clicking. Georgia - which leads the country with 70 home runs - hit six on Sunday for the second day in a row and 13 over the three games.

Sunday's outburst included second baseman Christian Adams who homered twice, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI. The FAU transfer went 8 for 14 over the three games with three home runs, six runs scored, and eight RBI.

"It's always good to come home," said Adams, a graduate transfer from Royal Palm Beach, Florida. "I've played a lot of baseball here; I'm just happy to be here."

Slate Alford (3-for-4 with three runs scored) also homered, as did Ryland Zaborowski, who launched his 14th home run and drove in four runs. He now has 48 this year. Nolan McCarthy’s three-run homer capped a six-run sixth inning for Georgia. Robbie Burnett joined the fun in the seventh with a two-run shot, his 13th.

Georgia's six home runs were more than Florida's five hits for the game.

The 32 runs in back-to-back games also set a new Bulldog record for back-to-back games versus Florida set in 1955.

"I'm just really, really happy and proud of those guys offensively," Johnson said. "Everybody was locked in. Christian Adams, I'm really excited for him. He had a magnificent weekend, coming back home. He's from Florida. To come in and put up those kind of numbers is awesome."