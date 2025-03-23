Muscles flexed; Bulldogs sweep Florida

For those who entered this weekend’s series at Florida still skeptical about Georgia’s fast start, perhaps it’s time to take the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs seriously.
Sunday’s 15-4 rout of No. 13 Florida capped an impressive series sweep for the Bulldogs, who took all three games from the Gators in Gainesville for the first time since 2006. Not only did they outslug the Gators with six more home runs, but their starting pitcher showed signs that it’s beginning to come around.
"You got to tip our hat to our guys, they all came out ready to go from pitch one," skipper Wes Johnson said on his postgame radio show. "I mean, you look at what the offense did this weekend, putting up those kinds of runs in this ballpark against this pitching staff. I'm really, really proud of those guys."
The game was called after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.
Offensively, the Bulldogs (24-2, 5-1) are clicking. Georgia - which leads the country with 70 home runs - hit six on Sunday for the second day in a row and 13 over the three games.
Sunday's outburst included second baseman Christian Adams who homered twice, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI. The FAU transfer went 8 for 14 over the three games with three home runs, six runs scored, and eight RBI.
"It's always good to come home," said Adams, a graduate transfer from Royal Palm Beach, Florida. "I've played a lot of baseball here; I'm just happy to be here."
Slate Alford (3-for-4 with three runs scored) also homered, as did Ryland Zaborowski, who launched his 14th home run and drove in four runs. He now has 48 this year. Nolan McCarthy’s three-run homer capped a six-run sixth inning for Georgia. Robbie Burnett joined the fun in the seventh with a two-run shot, his 13th.
Georgia's six home runs were more than Florida's five hits for the game.
The 32 runs in back-to-back games also set a new Bulldog record for back-to-back games versus Florida set in 1955.
"I'm just really, really happy and proud of those guys offensively," Johnson said. "Everybody was locked in. Christian Adams, I'm really excited for him. He had a magnificent weekend, coming back home. He's from Florida. To come in and put up those kind of numbers is awesome."
The Bulldogs picked up right where they left off Saturday, scoring in the first inning on Zaborowski’s RBI double before Adams hit his second home run of the series to put Georgia up 4-0.
Georgia’s offense returned to work, adding two more in the fourth on Alford’s two-run homer. Adams’ second home run came in the fifth, while Zaborowski and McCarthy hit 3-run homers in the fifth to push the lead to 13-1.
Starting pitcher Leighton Finley also gave skipper Wes Johnson a reason to smile.
Finley (2-0) has struggled for much of the year, but Sunday followed Brian Curley’s five-inning gem with five excellent innings, allowing one run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
"I thought Leighton Finley was back today," Johnson said. "That's the Leighton Finley we saw a lot last year. Very, very excited for him. He's putting in a lot of hard work."
Finley retired nine straight at one point before Zach Brown replaced him to start the sixth.
Brown would surrender three runs, but Matthew Hoskins closed out the inning before tossing a scoreless seventh to end the game.
Hoskins retired all four batters he faced with three strikeouts.
"I thought Matthew Hoskins was great right there at the end of the game," Johnson said.
Florida entered the weekend nine of the last 11 series against Georgia, but Sunday’s sweep dropped the Gators to 18-8, 0-6 in the SEC. The 0-6 conference start is the first for Florida since 2001.
"We know we haven't done anything yet," Johnson said. "We'll enjoy it on the bus ride home. But hey, we gotta get back to work and get ready for a really good West Georgia team on Tuesday."
Georgia returns to action on Tuesday when the Bulldogs host West Georgia. First pitch is 5 p.m.
Boxscore
Game Highlights
• Georgia (24-2, 5-1 SEC) swept the Gators in Gainesville for the first time since 2006, and the first time in the series since 2019 in Athens.
• For the second straight day, Georgia smashed six home runs and now has an NCAA-best 70.
• Graduate Christian Adams (3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI) made it 4-0 with a three-run home run in the second inning. A two-out, two-run blast by Slate Alford made it 6-1 in the fourth. Adams smacked his second home run of the day in the fifth, a solo shot. In the sixth, Ryland Zaborowski and Nolan McCarthy added three-run home runs for a 13-1 lead. Robbie Burnet hit the sixth home run of the day, a two-run blast in the seventh for a 15-4 lead.• Junior Leighton Finley (2-0) earned the win, going five innings and allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts.
• Burnett and Tre Phelps have reached base in all 26 games this year.
• Zaborowski extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI double in the first.