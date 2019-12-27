NEW ORLEANS – Kirby Smart knows who’s playing and who’s not playing in Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor, but he’s not saying.

“Rather than go over that, we’re going to focus on the players who are here,” Smart said shortly after Georgia arrived for Wednesday's Sugar Bowl against Baylor. “You guys are going to see that first-hand tomorrow. We’re excited about the ones who are here.”

The list could be a long one.

Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson previously announced they wouldn't be taking part in the Sugar Bowl after announcing their intentions to leave early for the NFL Draft.

Sources have also told UGASports that running back Brian Herrien would not be traveling.

Smart was asked specifically about Herrien during Friday’s brief press conference.

“We’re going to focus on the players who are playing in the game,” Smart said.

Smart would offer an identical refrain when asked about senior defensive lineman Tyler Clark.

“We're going to focus on the players who are playing in the game,” Smart said.

Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland is also reported to be absent, due to academic reasons. There could be others as well, although further answers are not expected until a mandatory 15-minute viewing session Saturday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Linebacker Monty Rice seemed to hint at Herrien’s absence when asked about some of Georgia’s younger players that he expects to step up.

“Kenny’s (McIntosh) going to do his thing, Zamir (White) is going to get more carries, James Cook,” said Rice.

Running back D’Andre Swift did make the trip, but Smart said it remains up on the air as to if he’ll play.

“D’Andre Swift has been recovering from a shoulder injury that he suffered toward the end of the season,” Smart said. “He’s been able to do more and more each day, with the last two being the most. We’re hopeful he’s able to go and is 100 percent for the game. He wants to play. So, if he’s able to go 100 percent, he'll go.”

Smart did offer more clarity as it pertained to Cook, who was arrested on Dec. 14 for having an open container of alcohol in his car as well as driving with a suspended license. The police report stated that the arresting officer smelled marijuana but could not find any after Cook was reported as saying he smoked it all.

“James Cook is cleared to play. We don’t discuss situations like this publicly usually, but we thoroughly reviewed this situation in compliance with our drug policy, tested him immediately after he had the arrest, and the arrest was negative. James is cleared to play,” Smart said. “It’s that simple. I’m not proud of his behavior. He suffered some discipline for what he did, and that’s done.”

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson’s status appears doubtful after suffering high-ankle sprain in the SEC Championship.

“Kearis Jackson is still recovering from his high ankle sprain in the SEC Championship game. He's not been able to complete practice,” Smart said. “He’s running straight-line, he’s doing some good things, but he’s not full go.”