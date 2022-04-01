More Cannon fodder as Dawgs top Gators again

With every game that Jonathan Cannon takes the mound, he continues to prove he’s one of the best starting pitchers in the Southeastern Conference.

Friday night’s effort against No. 14 Florida was yet another example as the junior right-hander fired six innings of five-hit ball to lead Georgia (21-6, 5-3) to a 6-1 win.

“The command was a little bit off with some of my pitches, especially early on,” Cannon said. “I was trying to work through the fastball and everything, but I just made do with what I had today and was able to grind it out.”

Cannon walked two and struck out three. While those numbers were something Bulldog fans have been accustomed to, the Georgia ace also proved his moxie in the fifth and sixth by getting out of a pair of huge jams.

The fifth saw Florida put runners at first and second with SEC leading home run hitter Jud Fabian at the plate. Cannon struck him out swinging to end the inning.

His sixth-inning Houdini act was even more impressive.

Florida loaded the bases with nobody out, but Cannon escaped unscathed, retiring three straight batters to end the inning and keep the score 0-0.

“The biggest thing in a situation like this is not look at the situation as a whole, because you can get overwhelmed if you think about bases loaded and nobody out,” Cannon said. “You’ve just got to throw one pitch at a time, just try to get yourself out of it and keep executing.”

Cannon lowered his ERA to 1.71 in 47.1 innings.

“It was unbelievable,” said first baseman Parks Harber, who went 2-for-r with three RBI. “Even though they had the bases loaded I still thought we were going to get out of it. He just made some really, really good pitches and trusted his defense.”