The fight for playing time in Georgia’s defensive backfield has been a four-year challenge for senior safety Jarvis Wilson.

However, even that fails to compare to another battle the native of Tupelo, Miss., has waged his entire life—the battle to control a speech impediment in the form of a stutter.

It’s a story he’s happy to share.

“It’s something I’ve had my entire life, so why be ashamed of it?” said Wilson, who joked with reporters throughout a 10-minute interview after practice Monday afternoon.

“I do it a little bit when I get nervous,” he said. “But it’s all right. I loosen up soon.”

Wilson credits Georgia head trainer Ron Courson for helping him overcome his impediment while he’s been a student at UGA.

According to Wilson, it was Courson who found him a speech therapist, helping him make tremendous strides.

“I’ve gotten better at it,” said Wilson. “I just keep on practicing.”

Bulldog linebacker Juwan Taylor is proud of his roommate.

“As a person, I feel like he was really quiet, but he’s grown into being more vocal, especially on the field,” Taylor said. “He’s trying to step up.”

“Oh yeah, playing safety, you’ve got to be [vocal],” said Wilson. “When it’s time to make calls, I’ve just got to make them.”

Having to bark out commands actually helps. “There are no problems,” Wilson said. “I do kind of ask myself sometimes how I do, but I just call the plays and we play them.”

Otherwise, Wilson’s only goal is to help the Bulldog secondary wherever he can. “I just play my role, when the time comes it comes,” he said. “That choice is up to the coaches.”

This and that

…The Bulldogs practiced for two hours Monday in shells, preparing for Tuesday’s first day in full pads.

…Junior defensive lineman Julian Rochester said he’s actually down to 295 pounds. According to the former McEachern standout, Georgia wants all its defensive linemen in the 295-300-pound range.

…Wilson singled out Tyson Campbell, Otis Reese, and Chris Smith as freshman defensive backs who have made a quick impression during practice.