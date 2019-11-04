Now What?

Now that 6th-ranked Georgia is back and in position for a shot at the College Football Playoffs after Saturday’s big win over Florida, what must the Bulldogs do to keep from overlooking Missouri? According to linebacker Tae Crowder, that’s easy. “All we’ve got to do is remember South Carolina,” he said. “We know what can happen if we don’t come ready to play.” At 7-1 overall, 4-1 in the SEC, the Bulldogs still have plenty of work to do before they can worry about a third straight trip to the SEC Championship. After Missouri, there’s a road trip to Auburn, followed by the home finale against Texas A&M. “Every game is a big one,” Crowder said. “But we’ve got to get back to work.” For his part, head coach Kirby Smart said his team’s practice actions will tell the tale. “I don't think talking about it does it. I think the actions speak louder than your words, and that will be important to our guys, you know, how we prepare and how we get ready and what kind of plan we put together to help us with these guys,” Smart said. “They do a good job of making you play left-handed a lot of times, and Derek (Dooley) does a good job offensively of mixing things up. They've got some good match-ups, especially with some of their big guys.” Smart was also quick to discount Missouri’s poor road record. The Tigers come into play 5-3, but all three losses have all come on the road, including the last two against Vanderbilt and Kentucky by the scores of 21-14 and 29-7, respectively. Georgia is a 14.5-point favorite. “I don't look into it much, to be honest with you. I think it's not really a big deal. The bottom line is, I know the football team they've got. I know the coaching staff they've got. I know the players they've got, and I can watch the tape and know they've got a really physical football team,” Smart said. “One of the games was played in some extreme weather conditions, and I know how that impacts the game.”

Campbell still not 100 percent

Cornerback Tyson Campbell traveled to Jacksonville with the intent of playing against the Gators. However, when it came down to it, Smart didn’t feel Campbell's turf toe was quite ready for him to get on the field. “He went Tuesday and Wednesday pretty much the whole practice. It bothered him some, having been on the turf more because of the weather. We were forced inside, and so we kind of shut him down Thursday, and then for the game, pregame, he felt pretty good,” Smart said. “He felt like he could play if he needed to, but he didn't feel 100 percent, and we never really had the opportunity to put him in and play him. We were going to play him if we needed to, and we didn't feel like we had to.” Campbell hasn’t played since Georgia’s Week 3 win over Arkansas State. Smart said time will tell if he’s able to go against Mizzou. “We were playing pretty well. So that's what it usually goes into. He'll continue to work this week. If he has a good week of practice and he feels 100 percent, then we'd sure like for him to play,” Smart said. “We have a lot of roles for playing guys as fast and talented as him, so we want to try to work him in, in some way. As far as other guys, yeah, pretty healthy coming out of it. I can't think of anybody that didn't finish the game out.”

Bulldogs continue to excel in pass pro

The numbers are actually pretty staggering. Through eight games, Georgia leads the SEC in sacks allowed with just four, following Saturday’s sterling effort against a Florida defensive front that was hailed as one of the best in the SEC. Alabama, which ranks second in the same category, has allowed nine. “I think the pass protection has been excellent. I've repeatedly said that. I thought earlier in the year is when it was at its, I guess you could say, weakest,” Smart said. “But coming in after the Vanderbilt game, that was a concern for me, because we took some shots and some hits. They've improved.” Smart also gives Fromm much of the credit. According to the Bulldog head coach, the fact Fromm is able to get rid of the ball so quickly also plays a key role in that stat being what it is. “They worked hard on it, and they've gotten better as far as snap-to-throw. It really depends on the route structure, and it depends on the protection. Some protections, it's quicker. It's meant to be that way. Got to get the ball out. Some route structures, the ball is out quick, and then other ones, it's longer, and longer developing,” Smart said. “But our guys have done a good job up front. That's one thing they do really well is pass pro, and it's like Sam (Pittman) says, you get good at what you practice at. Well, we practice that, too.”

Quotables

On Missouri’s defense, which ranks second in the SEC in total defense behind the Bulldogs (268.1 to 281.4): “They've done a good job every year he's been there. They're an aggressive style. They load the box on you; they make you play one-dimensional. They're very multiple, and they disguise things well. We always study what they do, because we're always trying to get better, and they do different things than we do. We're not philosophically built the same as them. Yeah, stop the run, don't let them score, don't give up big plays, turnovers, we are all the same there. But schematically, they are different from us, and we're always trying to steal ideas from them. I have a lot of respect for them and the way they play defense.” – Smart On preparing for veteran quarterback Kelly Bryant: “Well, I don't think it will change how we prepare. We'll prepare for his style—he's a really good athlete. They run him. He's got quarterback runs. They make you count extra hats in the box when he's a quarterback run guy. In a lot of ways, they can be like Lynn (Bowden, Jr.) from Kentucky, with a really good passer back there. Now you're defending two things. That's tough. And the quarterback run element is always hard to prepare for, but he has a lot of experience in big games. It's not like he hasn't played in big games and been in these kinds of stadiums. He's been in the SEC and also playing at Clemson. I've got a lot of respect for the way he plays. He plays with toughness, passion, runs the ball, scrambles, makes a bunch of throws. He’s a really good player.” – Smart On the defense not giving up a rushing touchdown through eight games: "It's not really something we talk about. We just come to practice and work at it, each and every day, and it pays off on Saturdays." – Tae Crowder

This and that