Saturday’s game at Auburn (3:30, CBS) promises to be an emotional one for freshman receiver George Pickens.

If you follow recruiting, then you’ll know that the talented former five-star from Hoover, Alabama, was committed to Auburn for two years, before ultimately deciding to sign with the Bulldogs.

Many Tiger fans didn’t take that too well, and Pickens figures to hear about it once on the field, not just from fans but perhaps Tiger defensive backs as well.

“I realize what you're pointing at and saying with it being emotional, that he was committed to them for a long time,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “But that doesn't take away from what happens when you step inside the lines. I mean when you step inside the lines, you have to go execute, you have to focus on the task at hand. You have to block out all the noise and the outside stuff, and you have to go play. That doesn't change week to week.”

According to senior defensive back J.R. Reed, he and other Bulldog veterans plan to do their part to make sure the freshman is focused to ensure the only thing that gets in his head is catching passes from quarterback Jake Fromm.

“We’ll most definitely have George calmed down and under reigns during the game,” Reed said. “We’ll have it figured out before we get there Saturday. He’ll be okay.”

Offensive lineman Cade Mays says Pickens, who has 29 catches for 389 yards and four touchdowns, brings a lot of energy to the offense.

“He brings a great vertical threat, a lot of charisma, a lot of energy,” Mays said. “He has a great personality. He’s going to celebrate, he’s going to be playing hard, he’s going to be blocking the guy on the edge, getting in his face to let him know he’s here.”

Smart’s just happy he’s a Bulldog.

Although Pickens’ flip surprised many, Smart said it wasn’t a shock that he ultimately decided to come to Georgia.

“George is a kid that we recruited all the way throughout, and came over to a couple of his home games. We had him over in the summer. He's a kid that had been here several times. He played on a 7-on-7 team out of Georgia,” Smart said. “So he got to spend a lot of time with a lot of the kids we recruited. We didn't really know until very late. I forget exactly when it was, but I thought in our home visit, it was very obvious he was thinking about making some changes.”

The fit was natural.

“He saw the ability to throw the ball at our place, and he saw three guys leaving,” Smart said. “Once we had three guys leave our team—two left early in a tight end and a back—it cleared things up for him, so he thought he was going to be able to have an impact and decided to come.”