There are several areas head coach Mike White hopes to see improve during Georgia’s home opener against Wake Forest (Friday, 7 p.m., SEC Network).

Rebounding tops the list.

During the team’s 82-71 loss to Oregon on Monday in Las Vegas, the Bulldogs were beaten on the glass by a 62-41 margin. That included a 21-11 edge on the offensive end.

So, what does White want to see change against the Demon Deacons?

"Physicality. Where we are defensively, at times, the spot where we are, we can make some adjustments there? Then the block outs, simply are we blocking out correctly, aggressively enough and pursuing the ball with two hands?" White said on Thursday. “We had some opportunities where we had bigs on their bigs fighting and we've got guards watching a little bit. So, we've got to have five guys in the fight and paint to rebound down defensively and finish possessions."

In other words, it needs to be a collective effort by all five players on the court.

Like Oregon, Wake Forest has plenty of size to throw out the Bulldogs. The Demon Deacons boast four players 6-foot-10 or taller. In a 101-78 victory over Elon, in their season-opener, Wake dominated the boards 37-22.

"We got to do it by committee. We've got to gang rebound with all five guys that are out there. We have got to be committed to doing it. We can't have a weak link out there. We have five guys who understand the importance of finishing possessions. You can learn some of that through film and you learn through wins. I like to think that they're more eager to learn through film after losses. I like the response that we had yesterday. Guys got after it today."

Senior Jabri Abdur-Rahim said it’s all about desire when it comes to doing a better job on the boards.

“I think everybody just has to commit to rebounding, even the point guards, the big men, the wings, everybody has to,” he said. “It’s like game rebounding, kind of making it a collective effort, and just making it more of an emphasis, being really intentional about it, and making sure we do it every single time.”

White expects the improvements will come.

With improved depth from a season ago, White and his staff have been able to employ different lineups.

That in itself presents different challenges.

"It's a process, you know, and so it's a good problem to have that we've got quality depth. At some point during the season, hopefully, we're not using the word problem. You know, we're using the word advantage,” White said. “It is the right word right now because we're trying to sift through these things and our guys are learning how to play with one another when different guys are out there on the floor. We're playing big and we're playing small, you're playing freshman guards, and you're playing veteran guards.

“It's a process every team in the country is going through, especially the teams that have got nine new players like we do. Wake has got a bunch of new players too. So, we're all trying to learn ourselves right now.”