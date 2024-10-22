Advertisement

Published Oct 22, 2024
Mike White gets a 7-footer with commitment of Jackson McVey
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

Seven-footers don’t grow on trees.

However, on Monday, Georgia basketball coach Mike White was able to pluck one for the Bulldogs thanks to the commitment of Overtime Elite center Jackson McVey.

At 7-1 and 225 pounds, McVey becomes Georgia’s third verbal commitment for 2025, joining Kareem Stagg, and Jacob Wilkins.

McVey chose the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech, Stanford, Florida State, and Florida.

"It's been a long journey," McVey said during his announcement ceremony in Atlanta. "For the longest time, I felt I was being overlooked as a recruit. But I kept my head down, kept working hard, and gave myself the opportunity that I have today."

In his first season at Overtime Elite, the Fannin County native played his high school ball at Gilmer County, where he averaged 27 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocked shots per game.

More to come.

