When Dillon Carter looks around at all the new faces expected to be patrolling the outfield for Georgia, he likes what he sees.

Of course, Carter is one of those newcomers, having matriculated to Athens from Texas Tech, where he was part of a Red Raider team coming off three straight trips to the NCAA Regionals.

“Everybody out there can run and go get it,” Carter said. “We’ve seen some offensive production, too.”

Carter is expected to be part of that plan.

The native of Flower Mound, Texas started 75 games for the Red Raiders over the past two seasons.

Although he scuffled offensively, batting just .199 two seasons ago, he upped that average to .264 last year and has continued to make enough striders to where he’s expected to be Georgia’s primary leadoff hitter.

“I’ve changed a lot of stuff up from the mental side, my approach, and where my body needs to be. It’s been a lot, but it’s been great,” Carter said. “I’m reaping some of the benefits of it now, and I’m just hoping to stay healthy and continue the rest of this year.”

Carter will have plenty of company.

Including Carter, the Bulldogs brought in six transfers capable of playing one of the three positions, and along with returnees Charlie Condon, Joshua Stinson, and Corey Collins, head coach Wes Johnson will have tons of options.

“It’s a strong group. We’ve got a lot of guys coming in with a lot of experience from other conferences, and just getting to know the guys this fall and show up with a lot of grit and a good work ethic,” Condon said. “We’ve seen that throughout the fall and so far this spring. It’s going to carry to Opening Day for sure.”

It's a group that’s enjoyed success before.

Sam Houston State graduate transfer Clayton Chadwick started 63 of 64 games for the WAC champions, batting .294 with 10 home runs, 49 RBI, and a team-high 37 walks. He batted .332 as a junior, starting all 55 games.

Former Florida Atlantic outfielder Dylan Goldstein battled a hamstring injury in the fall but is back after batting .297 with 13 home runs and 62 RBI last year for the Owls.

His sophomore season was even better. Goldstein batted .333 with 18 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Other transfers in the outfielder to keep an eye on include first baseman/outfielder Lukas Farris (Western Kentucky; .291-13-43), Logan Jordan (Campbell; .301-12-52) and John Morant (College of Central Florida; .434-15-70).