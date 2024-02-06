Meet the newcomers: Infield
Of the 17 transfers and 10 freshmen Wes Johnson brought in to be part of his inaugural Georgia baseball team, it’s a safe assumption that all 27 feel they have something to prove.
That’s undoubtedly true with infielder Slate Alford. The native of Madison, Alabama matriculated to Athens from Mississippi State and figures to play a huge role on what could be an all-newcomer infield when Georgia opens its season next week with a three-game slate against UNC-Asheville.
In the first of a three-part series, UGASports will focus on the batch of Bulldog newcomers, starting with the infield, where Johnson feels a change of scenery might be just what Alford needs.
After hitting .248 with nine homers and 36 RBI last year for Mississippi State, Johnson will not be surprised to see those numbers jump considerably.
“One hundred percent,” Johnson said. “Look at a guy like Justin Turner. It’s not to say that where he came from was a bad place. It’s just the actual coaching philosophy didn’t match up to the way his mind works. So yeah, I do think the change of scenery is really going to help.”
Seven of his nine home runs and 23 of his 36 RBIs came in SEC play for Alford, who will play primarily third and second but is capable of playing all four infield positions.
At 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, Alford has power to spare, going back to his prep days at Bob Jones High, where he was also the starting quarterback for the football team.
“In our first live hitter-pitcher the other day, he hit a ball that I think went 440 feet,” Johnson said. “He’s on a mission. There are scenarios where Slate could play all four infield positions, and everybody will go wow.”
Around the rest of the infield
In shortstop Kolby Branch, Johnson has a player Johnson believes can be one of the best at his position in the SEC.
“He’s a baseball player. He just does a lot of things right,” Johnson said. “We’ve got him at shortstop, he’s phenomenal there; we’ve had him at third, he’s phenomenal there; we’ve had him at second, he’s phenomenal there. He can run, he can throw.”
Branch, a sophomore from Lucas, Tex., said he intends to make Johnson proud. When asked what he hopes to bring to the Bulldogs, Branch summed it up succinctly.
“I’m someone who is going to try and win ball games, win at all costs, and bring this university something special,” Branch said back in the fall.
His numbers as a freshman were impressive.
Branch earned Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American honors after capturing his team’s Triple Crown at .325-6-41, leading the Bears in most offensive categories. He topped the roster in hits (69), runs (49) plus 17 doubles, which was one shy of the program’s freshman record. He started all 55 games at shortstop with a .967 fielding percentage (91 putouts, 141 assists, eight errors) in 240 total chances.
Branch also stole seven bases in 10 attempts. But Johnson believes those totals are just the tip of what the sophomore is capable of.
“When he’s on base, he can steal a bag anytime against anybody,” Johnson said. “Sometimes it’s easier, if you’re a really good base stealer, it’s easier to steal third than it is second. Kolby has definitely shown us that. He may steal second, but you better look up or he’ll be at third two pitches later.”
Two other newcomers–Purdue transfer Paul Toetz, and true freshman Trey King, along with returnees Josh Stinson and Sebastian Murillo–are among the candidates for second.
Toetz batted .335 with 10 homers and 53 RBI last year for the Boilermakers, while King batted .517 his senior season at McIntosh, but is also a slick fielder.
Western Kentucky transfer Lukas Farris, UAB transfer Henry Hunter, and true freshman Trey Phelps are three newcomers you’ll see at times platooning at first, along with returnees Charlie Condon and Corey Collins.
Hunter, who also catches, batted .166 with three homers in limited playing time at UAB, but enjoyed an impressive fall.
Farris batted .2911 with 13 homers and 43 RBIs for Western Kentucky, while Phelps was voted the top third baseman in the state and No. 2 overall by Perfect Game.