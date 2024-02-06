Of the 17 transfers and 10 freshmen Wes Johnson brought in to be part of his inaugural Georgia baseball team, it’s a safe assumption that all 27 feel they have something to prove.

That’s undoubtedly true with infielder Slate Alford. The native of Madison, Alabama matriculated to Athens from Mississippi State and figures to play a huge role on what could be an all-newcomer infield when Georgia opens its season next week with a three-game slate against UNC-Asheville.

In the first of a three-part series, UGASports will focus on the batch of Bulldog newcomers, starting with the infield, where Johnson feels a change of scenery might be just what Alford needs.

After hitting .248 with nine homers and 36 RBI last year for Mississippi State, Johnson will not be surprised to see those numbers jump considerably.

“One hundred percent,” Johnson said. “Look at a guy like Justin Turner. It’s not to say that where he came from was a bad place. It’s just the actual coaching philosophy didn’t match up to the way his mind works. So yeah, I do think the change of scenery is really going to help.”

Seven of his nine home runs and 23 of his 36 RBIs came in SEC play for Alford, who will play primarily third and second but is capable of playing all four infield positions.

At 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, Alford has power to spare, going back to his prep days at Bob Jones High, where he was also the starting quarterback for the football team.

“In our first live hitter-pitcher the other day, he hit a ball that I think went 440 feet,” Johnson said. “He’s on a mission. There are scenarios where Slate could play all four infield positions, and everybody will go wow.”