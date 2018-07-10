In Kirby Smart’s three years as Georgia’s head coach, the Bulldogs have had some pretty good luck when it comes to graduate transfers. Tyler Catalina did a nice job on the Bulldogs’ offensive line after coming over as a graduate transfer from Rhode Island two years ago. And where would Georgia have been if Cam Nizialek hadn’t come along not only to solidify, but excel at the punter position last fall? This year, keep your eyes on Jay Hayes, who joined the program as a graduate transfer from Notre Dame. Let’s take a closer look. Tale of the tape Height: 6-3 Weight: 289 Class: Senior (graduate transfer) Position: Defensive Line Status: TBD

Jay Hayes started all 13 of the games he played in last year for Notre Dame. USA Today

Background

Hayes hails from Brooklyn, N.Y. and attended the same high school (Poly Prep Country Day) as right tackle Isaiah Wilson. A former four-star prospect, Hayes held 25 offers coming out of high school, including ones from the likes of Alabama, Clemson and yes, Georgia, before electing to sign with Notre Dame, where he lettered for three years, earning his undergraduate degree in Film, Television, and Theater at Notre Dame. After playing sparingly his first two seasons with the Fighting Irish, Hayes started all 13 games last fall for the Fighting Irish, making 27 tackles, including seven in the team’s early-season loss to Georgia.

This summer at Georgia

Although Hayes has not been made available for interviews, we did get to meet the affable defensive lineman during one of Georgia’s recent trips to Camp Sunshine. Couple of points really quick: His listed weight of 289 is a little bit light, at least according to one source, who indicated he was actually north of 300 pounds. Second, here’s hoping that Kirby Smart relents and allows newcomer to speak, because Hayes has a gregarious personality and is very engaging. Since getting to Athens, Hayes—who has a young daughter—has immersed himself in everything UGA, doing whatever he can to hone up on his Bulldog history, as well as take part in any and all team activities as they've presented themselves. Hayes was all smiles during last month’s trip to Camp Sunshine, as well as Monday’s trip to the Georgia Club for the annual Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer golf tournament. As you can see in this short video, Hayes’ golf game might need some work, but he wasn’t afraid, and apparently had a good time chipping in and taking part with the rest of the team.

Expectations