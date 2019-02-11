As we continue our series spotlighting Georgia's early enrollees, we turn our attention to offensive lineman Warren McClendon. The four-star performer is the nation's 167th-best player according to Rivals.com, and ultimately projects as a tackle. But some believe he will ultimately have the versatility to play anywhere on the offensive line. As you probably know, McClendon is the cousin of current South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and the nephew of former Bulldog great Willie McClendon.

What's Georgia getting in McClendon?

McClendon is expected to begin his career by getting looks at both left and right tackle for the Bulldogs. At 6-foot-5, the former Brunswick High School standout has impressive length, although like all freshmen, he'll have a lot to learn once the Bulldogs begin spring practice next month. McClendon's main asset is his versatility. Landing him gave Georgia a player who could play the outside or the interior of Georgia's offensive line. Jake Reuse on McClendon: "Chad Simmons is, as usual, right on when he says McClendon could easily step into either guard or tackle at the next level. In the department of ‘they might not need it, but nice to have,’ I think he’s also got the demeanor to handle the center position if ever called upon."

What to expect

Because of Georgia's depth, the Bulldogs are in position to redshirt McClendon if they so desire, but that's certainly not a guarantee. McClendon will get a long look this spring by Pittman to determine exactly where he fits, and come fall, he'll make a decision whether or not he's in play for 2019. He won't be starting, but it's conceivable he could earn a spot on the second unit. Depth currently isn't an issue on the offensive line— my, how things have changed.

Playing time prediction

Barring injuries, it's difficult to see McClendon getting a lot of playing time this fall. But we'll see. McClendon's versatility certainly works in his favor when it comes to getting on the field, but unless someone gets hurt, it's difficult to see that happening. While there's certainly a bright future for McClendon at Georgia, a redshirt season might ultimately be in his best interest this fall.