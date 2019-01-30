Quarterback Dwan Mathis was a surprise addition to Georgia during the early signing period, when he flipped from Ohio State to the Bulldogs. Following Justin Fields' transfer to the Buckeyes, it's fortunate for Georgia that he did. Although incumbent starter Jake Fromm won't have to worry about his job heading into spring camp, having Mathis on campus early enough to begin learning the system is big for the Bulldogs. Georgia needs to get the Michigan native up to speed as quickly as possible.

What is Georgia getting in Mathis?

Mathis is the nation's 125th-ranked player according to Rivals, and the third-best dual threat quarterback. Mathis is coming off a senior year that saw him complete 110 of 176 passes for 1,509 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 305 yards.. If Mathis' numbers don't jump out at you, don't worry. As a junior, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns before committing to Ohio State. Now that he's at Georgia, Mathis will compete with Stetson Bennett for the No. 2 job. How quickly he picks up the offense will determine where he fits in the pecking order come fall. Josh Helmholdt on Dwan Mathis: "He has a very talented arm, and though he's not a finished product as a passer, there is nothing there that should be a hindrance to Mathis reaching his potential as a distributor of the football."

What to expect

As we mentioned, Mathis will use spring practice to get acclimated, not only to life as a college quarterback, but also to receive a crash course in the Bulldogs' offense. New offensive coordinator James Coley will make sure those lessons are learned, but Mathis won't be under extraordinary pressure; the presence of Stetson Bennett provides a bit of security. Nevertheless, coaches hope that Mathis will be able to make himself as game-ready as possible, just in case something unforeseen happens to Fromm. He is a dual threat quarterback and could give Georgia more options in its offensive playcalling.

Playing time prediction

Unless something happens to Fromm, it's conceivable that head coach Kirby Smart could elect to redshirt Mathis, especially with the presence of the more experienced Stetson Bennett on hand. Of course, under the new redshirt rule, Mathis could play in up to four games and still keep his year of eligibility. Mathis will still be coached up as if he will play, but it seems clear that an extra year in Georgia's strength and conditioning program, along with an extra season of learning the offense, will bode well for both Mathis and the team.