POOLER, Ga. - The first and only offer for LaDamion Guyton is a huge one.

The 2027 EDGE camped at Georgia in June. That day led to the Savannah native earning an offer from the defending national champions before playing a single down of high school football.

Guyton's high school career is now off to a fast start for Savannah Christian. Georgia is the first with a hat in the ring as his recruitment begins.

"Every time you say the Georgia Bulldogs, it rings a bell in your head," Guyton said. "Everybody knows who they are, obviously. I’ve been watching them since I was a little kid. That don’t got nothing to do with it, but just seeing that team and getting offered from them, it was surreal."