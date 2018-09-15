Mecole Hardman might see his phone buzz with a text message from Isaiah McKenzie.

“‘Bout time,” the text might say, from the former Bulldog punt returner who had five return touchdowns in his career. At least that’s what Kirby Smart thinks will happen.

Hardman had been waiting for his opportunity to score on a punt return since the beginning of last season. He'd gotten oh-so-close so many times, and Georgia practices it frequently in preparation.

Georgia saw an opportunity against Middle Tennessee and projected it would happen. Then, Hardman found his hole on a punt. He crossed over the midfield logo and found the end zone after streaking down the right sideline for a 70-yard touchdown.

It was part of a two-touchdown day for Hardman, following a 5-yard completion in the first quarter from Jake Fromm. Through three games, the previously-converted defensive back has four touchdowns.

"I had to get it out of the way,” Hardman said, after pausing with a big grin before giving his response. “If I can get one out of the way, hopefully more can come. I was just happy to be the first."

Once those on the sideline saw it materialize, they began to rise in elation.

“It was well overdue. We were so pumped for him,” Fromm said. “We thought he should’ve had at least one a year ago.”

Hardman was sure to credit the blockers ahead of him as Tyler Simmons and Jayson Stanley played their usual roles on special teams and opened up space. Those two were rewarded with their first-career touchdowns against the Blue Raiders.

But after seeing a large area of green grass, there was one obstacle in Hardman’s way. Middle Tennessee punter Matt Bonadies nearly tackled him, and if he did, well . . .

“We might’ve had to make a change back there,” Smart said, jokingly.

That’s the universal rule, apparently—not to get caught by the opposing punter.

“I don’t know what my teammates would’ve said to me if I'd gotten caught right there,” Hardman said.

Hardman’s success brings light to a strenuous road to production for the five-star athlete. After moving to the offensive side, Hardman caught flak for dropped passes and blunders. Then, he began to build upon his sure-handedness later in the season.

After an offseason of work, he’s become one of Georgia’s most reliable options in a deep receiver group.

“He has elite speed and is a lot more confident with his hands,” Smart said. “His speed—you see it, and he’s got that burst to get past people.”