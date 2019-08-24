Imagine for a second you’re a senior defensive back for the University of Georgia. Your head coach answers a question about you in a press conference. In his answer, he compares you to one of the most successful and versatile players in recent program history. For Tyrique McGhee, this actually happened.

When asked about McGhee and what he brings to the team, head coach Kirby Smart was quick with his praise as well as his comparison.

“Well he's played a lot in the last couple of years, especially last year,” Smart said. “This year he hasn't played as much STAR for us. We had to get a little bigger and more physical at that position but he's very similar to Aaron Davis.”

Aaron Davis started 45 games in his career as a Bulldog. He finished his four year stint with 184 tackles. Above all, Davis was known for his versatility in the secondary.

The same can be said for “a very unique player” in McGhee.

“(He’s) a utility guy who can play a little bit of everything and we expect him to do that,” Smart said. “He's in competition to get playing time at, really, all positions. He can go play corner, he can go play STAR, he can go play MONEY, he can go play safety.”

Although McGhee doesn’t have the gaudy tackling numbers that Davis put up, he has still been a viable option for the team. In three years, McGhee has played in 41 games. He has 57 career tackles and two interceptions, one of which came against Florida last season in what many consider to be the best game he’s played. He finished with one interception, one forced fumble, and a career high five tackles.

When asked about Smart’s comparison of him to Davis, McGhee was proud to be the subject of such a rewarding compliment.

“It’s an honor. I view Aaron as a big brother. I came in freshman year and he showed me the way. From the playbook and how to hold myself as a student-athlete here. So for that comment, much love to Coach Smart and AD.”

If tailback Prather Hudson is the swiss army knife of the Georgia offense, then McGhee takes that spot on defense. Both will see a lot of playing time on special teams because they excel at what they do in the third phase of the game. McGhee embraces his role as both “a very dominant special teams player” as well as a utility weapon.

“I think it’s a mindset. I feel like if you want to be useful and help your team, I think special teams is the best way to do it. Since high school, my coaches always put pride in special teams, and I just carried it here. I just want to show the young guys that’s how you make your name. That’s kind of how I got my name here at Georgia.”

Regardless of where or how much McGhee plays this year, he understands his niche on the team, and embraces it.

“Anywhere the team needs me. I can be a utility guy. Wherever is needed and be a leader for the young guys. That’s what I hold myself on and I pride myself on being useful.”