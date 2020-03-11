NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Wednesday’s decision by the SEC to restrict attendance at campus sporting events through March 30 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat raises another question: What about the various spring football games?

According to Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity, pertaining to G-Day as scheduled for April 18 at Sanford Stadium, it’s still too early to tell.

“We’ll revisit this at the end of March. It’s not a paid event, so we don’t have to worry about refunds or things of that nature,” McGarity said. “We’ll just re-evaluate it as time marches on, but we expect to be in spring practice next week, and [we're] certainly moving on with those plans—at this moment. But things can change on a dime.”

Spring football game action in the SEC kicks off on Friday, April 3, with Vanderbilt’s annual Black & Gold Spring Game.

One SEC Spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 4; four games are scheduled for April 11 (Kentucky, Mississippi State, Auburn, and Missouri); and seven contests will be played on Saturday, April 18 (Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M).

Wednesday, Ohio State and Michigan both announced they were cancelling their respective spring contests.

According to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, the league will revisit and re-asses the decision on future SEC events regarding fan access by March 30.

“We had a very brief conversation about spring games and various activities, but we’ll be reconnecting. I think, most of those are outside of our March 30 window,” Sankey told the media at Bridgestone Arena. “I’m not exactly certain of the track on that. We’re proceeding with other things. We’ve got a video review session this weekend for football preparations, so some elements will continue. But we’re obviously in crisis management, so that’s kept our attention on the immediate situations I’ve described, and we’ll reconnect as a staff tonight and in the future days and weeks.”

McGarity said he has not personally spoken to head football coach Kirby Smart.

“I have not yet, but we have communicated to all of our coaches, especially our spring coaches because we have gymnastics Saturday, and obviously baseball at Florida and softball at Arkansas,’’ McGarity said. “But this is obviously a very serious situation.”