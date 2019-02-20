Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity is getting a one-year extension.

After meeting in executive session for approximately 12 minutes, the UGA Athletic Association voted on the decision during open session in Wednesday’s meeting at the Georgia Center.

Prior to the vote, president Jere Morehead recommended to the board that McGarity be given the year’s extension and a raise to continue in his current job.

The vote to approve was unanimous.

"I've always felt like you'll know when it's time and all I know right now it's not time," McGarity said. "When I wake up and feel like it's time to move on then that will be the time. We're going full-speed ahead and I appreciate the board and the President showing confidence. Things are going well and I feel very comfortable in this environment and with reviewing it annually. I enjoy that and certainly look forward to serving in this role."

So, why a one-year deal?

"The President of the University is under a one-year deal so it's not unprecedented, and that just signifies that we're both very comfortable about moving forward with this coming year," Morehead said. "After next fall we will sit down in the winter and have another conversation and decide if that's something Greg wants to continue."

McGarity’s contract – which pays him $675,000 per year – was set to expire on June 30. The extension means the 63-year-old Athens native will serve as Georgia’s athletic director for at least another year. His salary ranked 13th among the 14 athletic directors in the SEC.

"It's just the standard contract that he's been under. Greg's been under a contract where his compensation has risen by $25,000. That's what this contract involves, same terms, nothing significant to import," Morehead said. "We haven't signed a document yet but the board has agreed to that approach."

The contact includes a longevity bonus of $50,000 per year.

"I'm hoping we won't be looking for a replacement for some period of time," Morehead said. "But that's something we will take up each and every year."

McGarity didn't sound like that would be anytime soon.

"If you go into the office and you don't enjoy the business then it's time to get out," McGarity said. "I'm not anywhere close to that right now. I'm in a position where I love working with our staff. I love our coaches, we've got a lot of great things ahead of us and I'm proud to be in a position to continue."

