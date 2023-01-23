Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon will get to honor his late friend Devin Willock at the upcoming Senior Bowl in Mobile.

After officially accepting an invitation to the Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama, Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy announced on Twitter that McClendon will get to wear the No. 77 worn by Willock.

Willock, along with UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a single-vehicle accident on Jan. 15. McClendon was a passenger in the car but escaped with only minor injuries to his forehead that required stitches.