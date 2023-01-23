McClendon headed to Senior Bowl; will honor Willock
Anthony Dasher
•
UGASports
Editor
Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon will get to honor his late friend Devin Willock at the upcoming Senior Bowl in Mobile.
After officially accepting an invitation to the Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama, Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy announced on Twitter that McClendon will get to wear the No. 77 worn by Willock.
Willock, along with UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a single-vehicle accident on Jan. 15. McClendon was a passenger in the car but escaped with only minor injuries to his forehead that required stitches.
McClendon is one of four Bulldogs currently who has accepted an invitation to play in the game, along with running back Kenny McIntosh, safety Christopher Smith, and kicker Jack Podlesny.
The Brunswick native (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) started 37 straight games for Georgia before suffering an MCL injury in the SEC Championship. The injury forced him to miss the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, with the exception of the final kneel-down play against the Buckeyes.
McClendon did not start the National Championship against TCU but played in the second half.