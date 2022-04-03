Georgia has entered Mazeo Bennett's recruitment in a major way.

Just three weeks ago, the 2024 receiver from South Carolina had never visited Athens. He has since been in the Classic City twice, including on April 2.

This most recent visit culminated in Bennett receiving an offer from the Bulldogs. That's the next step as the defending national champions continue to turn up the heat.

"It felt unreal," Bennett said of the offer. "Honestly felt like all the work I've been putting in over the last year has been paying off."