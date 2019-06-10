Sam Pittman strikes again.

This time, it's Rivals250 offensive tackle Joshua Braun of Live Oak, Florida's Suwannee High School who's in the fold for the Class of 2020.

“Yes, I committed to the University of Georgia," Braun told UGASports on Monday night. "I’m done. I’m 100 percent committed and out of the pool."

The 6-foot-6, 360-pound lineman, who we caught up with recently for an in-depth look, went with his gut when he pulled the trigger.

"I felt that the time was right, and I wanted to get it out of the way before my visit. I really just wanted to enjoy the visit without worrying about the commitment."

Georgia's staff was understandably pleased to land the Sunshine State-based star.

"Coach [Kirby] Smart was excited and glad I committed," Braun said.

He becomes the fourth Rivals250 offensive lineman pledged for the Class of 2020, joining five-star tackle Tate Ratledge, Rivals100 tackle Broderick Jones, and Rivals250 offensive guard Akinola Ogunbiyi.

"The pitch is that with me and Tate and the other guy [Broderick Jones] they're bringing in, we'd have one of the best tackle bases in the nation, and we'd be going against the best defensive line in the nation," Braun said recently. "Once you put those two things together, you'll be successful on Saturday, and that's the ultimate goal."