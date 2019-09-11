When junior defensive back Mark Webb arrived at the University of Georgia, he was a wide receiver. His transition to defensive back hasn’t been a seamless one, but it's been worth it. Webb is Georgia’s leading tackler after the first two games of the season. He registered seven tackles in the season opener against Vanderbilt and six tackles, all solo, against Murray State in week two. In 14 games played last season, Webb recorded 14 total tackles. In two games so far this year, he already has 13. The junior defensive back is also responsible for the Bulldogs’ only forced fumble this season. Early in the second quarter against the Racers, Webb put his helmet on the football to force it loose, and fellow defensive back J.R. Reed returned it for a touchdown. The play came after Webb had a blown coverage that resulted in a Murray State touchdown. When asked about the hit that jarred the ball loose, Webb said, “I needed that badly. I definitely needed that hit.”

Webb put his helmet right on the ball, popping it out in a textbook tackle.

Judging by the hit that Webb planted on the Murray State running back, you wouldn’t think of him as a player who learned the skill just two years ago.

“Coming to play at Georgia, it’s tackling. You come over and you might not be such a tackler. You might be a finesse corner and you just want to guard people. You might think it’s all about interceptions. The first thing you’re going to do is tackle.” Webb credits the struggles he endured early in the transition for the tackling prowess he now possesses. When asked if he enjoys the contact, Webb didn’t hesitate with his answer.



"...well the first time I got ran over, was against (Elijah) Holyfield on the sideline. I still made the tackle." — Mark Webb