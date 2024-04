Another Georgia basketball player has entered the transfer portal.

Freshman guard Mari Jordan has announced his intention to enter the portal.

Jordan is the fifth Bulldog to announce their intent to transfer. He joins Jalen DeLoach, MA Moncrieffe, Justin Hill, and Jabri Abdur-Rahim.

Jordan came to Athens as a three-star guard in the Class of 2023. He did not appear in a game for Georgia during the 2023-24 season.