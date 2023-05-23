Georgia has added the commitment of massive offensive lineman Marcus Harrison to its 2024 class.

Hailing from Athol Springs, New York, Harrison recently completed an official visit to Georgia on May 21. Defensive backs coach Fran Brown and offensive line coach Stacey Searels both recruited Harrison. Brown has connections in the Northeast from his time coaching at Rutgers and helped identify the 6-foot-8, 335-pound target.

Searels spent a lot of time with Harrison this weekend and adds yet another prospect of huge stature to the future of Georgia’s offensive line. Harrison also spent a lot of time with recent Georgia commit Dylan Raiola and priority target Casey Poe.

Harrison is the fifteenth commitment for Georgia in the Class of 2024 and the second in consecutive days. Georgia added four-star tight end Colton Heinrich yesterday to the class. The Bulldogs now have the No. 1-ranked class in the 2024 cycle, ahead of Michigan.