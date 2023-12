Marcellus Barnes, Jr.'s recruitment has been in flux as of late.

The 2024 defensive back from Chattanooga decommitted from Virginia Tech on Nov. 19. He has been pursued by the likes of Georgia and Ole Miss for months, with LSU and now Syracuse coming on strong as well.

The interest from the Orange comes in the wake of Syracuse hiring Fran Brown as head coach. He and Barnes had built a very strong relationship during Brown's time as Georgia's defensive backs coach. But despite Brown's departure, Georgia still finds itself very high on Barnes' list.