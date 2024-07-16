DALLAS - It takes a special player to debunk a negative recruiting pitch.

As Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday at SEC Media Days, junior safety Malaki Starks is a member of that club.

"All the knocks and all the things said out there about you can't start as a freshman at Georgia, it's too hard to play on defense, the first game he ever was in, I guess Oregon, he started, and started ever since," Smart said. "He's a quiet, humble leader. He is a very Christian young man. He represents our university the right way."

Starks has indeed become a fixture on the Georgia defense since that season opener against Oregon in 2022. But in his mind, it feels like he just arrived in Athens.

Starks remembers asking veteran Chris Smith about fall camp leading into that first fall. Recently, Starks had a freshman come to him "freaking out" over what's to come in a couple of weeks.

"I was like, you remind me of me when I first got here," Starks said. "The roles flipped, that’s crazy to me."

Starks has become a face of the program off the field as well.

He participated in an ad campaign with Powerade last year. Starks also mentioned a recent event with Rhoback.

But as you'd expect, Starks doesn't get too caught up in that. He said he just tries to "keep the main thing the main thing, which is keep my head down and work."

Nowadays, Starks also keeps an eye on the other members of the secondary. As the resident elder statesman, Starks is embracing his leadership role.

"Just being where your feet are at," Starks said of his biggest advice to this group of freshmen. "College is a huge shock, especially when you first get here, especially at the University of Georgia. We do things a little differently. So just, when you first get here, trying to stay where your feet are at and just do the right things. Get around the crowd that you want to be like."

Starks vividly remembers when he first arrived in Athens and got similar advice. Now he's set to begin what could be his final season as a Bulldog.

With the defense now at his command, Starks wants to lead the group the best way he knows how.

"I really just kind of take it as just trying to be who I am, be the best I can be," Starks said. "I want to be able to do what I can do to take the pressure off others. I think everybody does on defense, which is why we mesh so well. It is kind of crazy. I feel like I just got here. You dream of it, but you never really realize that you might be here one day. The fact that I am is just, it’s truly a blessing. I’m excited to try and do the best that I can."