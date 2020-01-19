The offensive tackle position is one of the deepest in the 2020 recruiting cycle, and we were able to see each of the top prospects at winter all-star games earlier this month. Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy, Josh Helmholdt and Chad Simmons make the case for three prospects to finish No. 1 at the position when the final rankings for the class are released later this week.

CASSIDY'S VIEW: Broderick Jones

I’ve been high on Jones for more than a year. He carried some bad weight when I first saw him at the 2019 Future 50 event, but he was still clearly one of the most intriguing prospects at the camp. Fast forward a year, and Jones arrived at the 2020 Under Armour with a re-shaped body and looking quite lean. In fact, it seems the long, athletic lineman could stand to add some weight as things stand. I don’t think there’s a better combination of power and agility in this offensive line class. Given a college strength program in which to work, Jones will easily replace the bad weight he dropped with lean muscle giving him an All-American upside.

HELMHOLDT'S VIEW: Paris Johnson, Jr.

Paris Johnson, Jr. has spent much of this 2020 rankings cycle as the top prospect at the offensive tackle position. His All-American Bowl week performance left something to be desired because it exposed some technical flaws in his game, but it did not lower the five-star’s ceiling. Johnson is still a first round NFL Draft pick in 3-4 years if he maximizes his potential. His height, frame and athleticism combination is ideal for the left tackle position, and Ohio State can coach him up to alleviate the balance and form issues he showed in San Antonio.

SIMMONS' VIEW: Tate Ratledge