Making the Case: Four finalists for Enai White

ALABAMA

White has been recruited heavily by Alabama for several months. Last month, he traveled to Tuscaloosa, where he was hosted by former five-star Will Anderson. White is being recruited to play a similar role as the Tide’s super-talented sophomore. Alabama made a very strong impression during his official visit and will likely get him back at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall. Alabama is very much in strong contention for the elite prospect. - Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

*****

GEORGIA

Georgia has made White a priority in the class of 2022 for some time. The Dawgs are in need of reloading on the edge. White is also close with new Georgia Bulldog and fellow Philadelphia native Tykee Smith. But White really likes the messaging from Ohio State and how he will be used by Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson. White figures to be more of a true defensive end in that scheme. The Buckeyes have the NFL products in their recent past to point to as evidence of said scheme working well. - Blayne Gilmer, UGASports.com

*****

OHIO STATE

This is going to come down to Georgia and Ohio State, with Alabama being a close third. White is really intrigued by Johnson and his desire to develop him into a pure pass rusher. While some programs are eyeing him for a hybrid DE/LB role, Johnson wants the Rivals100 prospect to be a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end. The resume that the Buckeyes’ D-line coach - which features Chase Young and the Bosa brothers - has is also weighing heavily on White’s mind. Ohio State is in the top half of White’s final four, but I’ve been told the program has a few other options higher on the board right now, those being Caden Curry, Gabe Dindy, Omari Abor and Shemar Stewart. Also, it will be interesting to see how the Buckeyes' DE board would look if Kenyatta Jackson ends up committing, which could lessen the likelihood of White teaming up with the Buckeyes. It will be close, but I’m leaning toward saying White ends up in the SEC over Ohio State. - Joseph Hastings, BuckeyeGrove.com

*****

TEXAS A&M

The Aggies have had significant success in Philadelphia and the Northeast corridor recently for one reason: defensive tackles coach Elijah Robinson. The Camden, N.J., native has clicked with a number of recruits who have ended up at Texas A&M, and he's built a rapport with White as well. He got the four-star to visit College Station this summer, and the Aggies suddenly went from off the radar to a contender. White plans to make a return visit this fall, so A&M can't be counted out -- and Robinson is the major reason why. - Mark Passwaters, AggieYell.com

*****

THE VERDICT