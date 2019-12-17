The Early Signing Period is only days away. Despite an onslaught of early commitments during the spring and throughout the summer, it's officially crunch time on the recruiting calendar as verbal commitments turn to signatures on national letters of intent.

One of the top prospects under the spotlight is four-star cornerback Eric Reed Jr., a member of the Rivals250 that recently backed off his Ole Miss pledge amid coaching changes in Oxford. Georgia and Auburn continued to recruit the Louisiana defensive back, who plans to choose from not only the Dawgs and Tigers, but also Notre Dame and LSU on Dec. 18. Analysts and publishers from the Rivals network take a closer look at where one of the most sought-after cornerbacks in the country will land. MAKING THE CASE: Five-star Zach Evans



THE SITUATION

Reed committed to Ole Miss over the aforementioned LSU and Notre Dame, as well as TCU, in the summertime after an offseason full of visits. The staff sold him on early playing time and a chance to play his desired position -- cornerback -- in the SEC.Georgia made its move for the Rivals250 defensive back in September as he dived into his senior season and the staff continued to court Reed while he was committed to Ole Miss. When Matt Luke was dismissed as the head coach of the Rebels, Georgia and Auburn began to amplify their push. Reed took an official visit to Auburn for the Iron Bowl victory over Alabama and visited Georgia officially on Dec. 13-15.

AUBURN

"Reed decommitted from Ole Miss shortly after returning home from an official visit to Auburn. That decision, however, appears to have been more about the coaching change in Oxford than his visit in Auburn. The Tigers slowly have climbed Reed’s list and now appear to be one of his two finalists, along with Georgia. But that likely is as high as Auburn will get."--Jeffery Lee, AuburnSports.com

GEORGIA

"Georgia has been an always interested party where Reed was concerned, but there were questions about how the class numbers would shake out and his level of commitment to Ole Miss. Now? Georgia has spots available and just hired the former head coach he was initially committed to. The Bulldogs look to be a solid clubhouse leader for a defender they’ve coveted behind the scenes for some time now. I like their chances." --Jake Reuse, UGAsports.com



THE VERDICT