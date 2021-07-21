Luther Burden details recruitment by Georgia, upcoming visit
Luther Burden is the No.1 receiver in the nation for the Class of 2022. The native of East St. Louis, Illinois is currently committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. That, however, has not stopped the Georgia Bulldogs and wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton from pursuing Burden in a fashion that has the attention of the five-star wideout.
Recently UGASports caught up with Burden who discussed his recruitment as a whole, detailed his relationship with Hankton, and described how Georgia factors into his plans going forward.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news