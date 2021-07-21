Luther Burden is the No.1 receiver in the nation for the Class of 2022. The native of East St. Louis, Illinois is currently committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. That, however, has not stopped the Georgia Bulldogs and wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton from pursuing Burden in a fashion that has the attention of the five-star wideout.

Recently UGASports caught up with Burden who discussed his recruitment as a whole, detailed his relationship with Hankton, and described how Georgia factors into his plans going forward.