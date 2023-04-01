“Brock made some plays. He made some plays getting out of the pocket. He made some good throws. He had a couple of downfield throws I think he wishes he had back, gave us a chance in some 50-50 situations and kept the ball in bounds with that. But he did a really good job in two-minute (drills). And then Gunner made some plays,” Smart said. “Gunner made some plays with his feet. He’s still, the administration of the offense and getting everybody lined up, getting going, getting the call in, which is not all on him, he’s growing and getting better. He made some nice throws. I’m going to keep repeating myself, but we’ve got three pretty good quarterbacks. They’ve grown, each one of them, and they’re all three different in their own right.”

“I can think of really good things each one did, and I can think of really poor things each one did. So, it’s not like one guy is sticking out,” Smart said. “Carson has a really good command of the offense. He understands it inside and out. He communicates it and gets things correct. He had a couple of poor decisions and choices today, but he also made some plays. He made some really good throws. He has a really good presence in the pocket to move around.”

“I can't sit here and say that the dynamic has changed in any way, shape, or form. I think we'll evaluate this scrimmage and come back in on Monday and be able to say, 'Okay, what did they do well or poorly with no coach on the field?' It's still a tough evaluation because there are probably ten plays out there in the scrimmage where I have to say a guy got sacked,” Smart said. “Well, did he get sacked, or did he not get sacked because we didn't tackle? So you give the benefit of the doubt to the defensive player that's standing there unblocked, but they actually have to get them on the ground. Until you tackle a guy live, which we're not going to do, it's not going to give you a true evaluation."

However, given that Saturday was a controlled scrimmage, there were some aspects that Smart said were hard to judge off the top of his head. It will take going back to the film to learn more.

"I don't think the dynamics have changed. Brock and Carson are both getting reps with the ones. Gunner ( Stockton ) got some reps with the twos, predominantly threes, but our threes are in a better state,” Smart said. “This three group has really good skill players in it. We're not used to having this many wide receivers on our threes, so he had some good guys to throw to, the offensive line with the threes has some experience—a couple of walk-ons, but it functions so you can evaluate Gunner better where there's not always a chance to do that with the threes.”

However, he did offer a bit of insight as to where the competition currently stands, most significantly that both Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff continue to rep with the first team.

In other news

…Smart said he doesn’t know if this year’s receiving corps is his fastest since becoming the head coach at Georgia. But he likes what he sees.

"I don't know that (they're the fastest). It's hard to say that, because you throw Arian in there and you know he's fast—he's as fast as we've had—but he's been a part of the recent receiver groups. CJ Smith is really fast, and he's done a really good job growing up,” Smart said. “Anthony Evans has been dealing with a little bit of an ankle sprain. He went early in practice but didn't get to finish out. He didn't reinjure it; he's just got a nagging injury, but he's fast. It's hard to say. I think it's one of the largest sheer groups we've had in terms of numbers. We're able to put ones, twos, and threes out there where I can remember in past springs we were just depleted at that position. So, I can't answer whether it's the fastest or not."

… Junior Austin Blaske and redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III continue to compete for the starting job at left tackle.

“(Blaske is) a competitor. I don’t know that there’s anybody on the offensive line that practices as hard and as physically as he does day in and day out. He doubles as a center, too. He goes in and plays center as well, so he’s really intelligent. He’s worked really hard. He’s really good on our loose plays, he can cover down, he’s athletic, he does a good job,” Smart said. “Earnest is doing a really phenomenal job as well. Earnest gives us something we didn’t have in the last couple of years, you know, in the run game—he’s really physical. He moves people. So those two guys are battling it out there. And we’ve got to be able to flip, too, we can’t just all be one side. So, whether Amarius (Mims) is there or Amarius is at left, you’ve gotta have at least a couple of tackles that can flip and go back and forth. They’ve both done a good job doing that.”

… With Kendall Milton (hamstring) and Daijun Edwards (hamstring) out with injuries, sophomore Branson Robinson and freshman Roderick Robinson handled most of the carries. Per Smart, each back had approximately 10 carries each.

“That’s a lot for us in a scrimmage, we tend, the guys who haven’t played in games in the fall, we tend to get them 10 or 12 in a scrimmage,” Smart said. “Guys that play a lot of games, we try to get them four or five in a scrimmage, but those guys did a nice job,” Smart said. “(Sevaughn) Clark did a nice job, Cash (Jones) has been working at that position and has done a really good job. We got a couple of guys —(Joseph) Daniels and (Miles) Thornton—who we have moved there from DB and receiver, and they’ve actually been a blessing for us. They’re two walks-ons, who have done a really good job.”

… Smart praised the blocking of sophomore tight end Oscar Delp.

“Oscar has been a pleasant surprise blocking this spring,” Smart said. “He’s come so far. You don’t know much Oscar got better versus who are the people he’s blocking. He’s not blocking Robert Beal and Nolan, he’s blocking, Gabe (Wright), Sam (M’Pemba), C.J. (Madden), and even Chaz (Chambliss). Oscar has done a good job going against Mykel Williams when he was out there, and (Tyrione Ingram-Dawkins). I like the competition at tight end, but we don’t have the depth, especially with Pearce out, that we need.”

… Junior Javon Bullard is competing for the starting job at strong safety among his other spots in the secondary.

“He’s a really good blitzer, he’s a really good star, he’s really one of these naturally good football players. He reminds me a lot of Chris Smith because Chris could play star, Chris could play safety, and some corner,” Smart said. “When we recruited Javon out of high school, he was a deep part of the field player, he broke on balls, made lots of tackles. The things we saw on tape, we see now. He’s competing for the strong safety spot; he’s repped at star and nickel, so I’m very pleased with where he is but we’re trying to get him better.”

… RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett draw praise from Smart.

“The biggest thing with RaRa is he's shown us some ability to make plays downfield, which we think we really need. He catches the ball well. He's got to learn the system,” Smart said. “With him, it's these little administrative things: What's my split? What's the call? How do I get the signal? Where do I line up? Because he wasn't in a system where he had to do all those things. So, there's a little bit of a learning curve there, but we've got a guy with good ability. He's got to be more dependable.”

...Lovett’s transition has apparently been more seamless.

The Missouri transfer has created a lot of buzz so far this spring, a fact Smart seemed to confirm on Saturday.

“Dom has picked things up nicely. Dom's very intelligent. Dom's been able to make some plays down the field. I've been very pleased with Dom,” Smart said. “He's been matched up on Tykee (Smith) and (Bullard) and Joenel (Aguero) a lot, and he's made some plays on those guys. I've been really proud of what Dom's been able to pick up.”

...Smart said Texas A&M transfer Smoke Bouie still has some work to do.

“Bouie is another guy that, you know, he's got to learn the defense,” Smart said. “He's got to a long way to go in terms of picking it up, but he's not afraid to compete and go out there and work."

… A host of players are competing for the cornerback spot opposition Kamari Lassiter.

“I would say Kamari (Lassiter) has played well. He’s ahead, but not where he needs to be in terms of needing to continue to grow and get better. The steps he’s been taking have been toward leadership and toughness. He’s showing people how to practice,” Smart said. “There’s really open competition. Those guys roll through their Daylen (Everette), Nyland (Green), Julian Humphrey, and really A.J. Harris and Deyon (Smoke Bouie). We’re trying to find out who is going to play the best, who can match with the guys."