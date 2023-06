Four-star defensive end LJ McCray is a priority for the Georgia Bulldogs in the Class of 2024. Georiga's pursuit led to an official visit from the talented Daytona Beach native on June 16-18.

UGASports spoke with McCray about how the visit went, his relationship with the Georgia staff, and his overall recruitment. McCray is in no hurry to make a decision on where he'll play his college ball and is looking for as much information as he can gather. Georgia provided plenty last weekend during what McCray referred to as a "great, super-detailed" experience.