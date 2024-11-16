Advertisement
Published Nov 16, 2024
Live from Sanford Stadium
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

Georgia's postseason hopes are on the line as the Bulldogs entertain No. 7 Tennessee tonight at Sanford Stadium.

But before the two teams kick off, be sure to stay with UGASports for all your pregame coverage and notes which can be found here.

Watch Along Show with Jim Donnan

