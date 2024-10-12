Live from Sanford Stadium

It's Game Day as No. 5 Georgia prepares to host Mississippi State.
Kickoff is set for 4:15 on the SEC Network.
For all your pregame news and notes, click the link here.
Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class, recaps last weekend's visit to Athens.
Inside, newcomer Justin Abson explains why his role as a shot blocker is a big deal for the Georgia basketball team.
A quick look back at the win against Auburn and looking ahead to the clash with the Bulldogs from Mississippi State.
Savannah Christian five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin appears to be nearing a decision,
Kirby Smart gave his evaluation of Carson Beck through five games.
