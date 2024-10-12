Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Oct 12, 2024
Live from Sanford Stadium
Default Avatar
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

It's Game Day as No. 5 Georgia prepares to host Mississippi State.

Kickoff is set for 4:15 on the SEC Network.

For all your pregame news and notes, click the link here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement