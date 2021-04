Welcome to G-Day.

After last year's event was canceled due to Covid-19, the Georgia Bulldogs will renew their annual conclusion to spring practice this afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

To get yourself warmed up for today's event and to follow along during the game, be sure to follow our live thread, which you can access here.

Of course, we'll have complete coverage, include interviews with Kirby Smart and players afterwards.