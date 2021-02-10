UGASports - LISTEN: UGASports LIVE — All eyes on the football offseason

LISTEN: UGASports LIVE — All eyes on the football offseason
The the Super Bowl officially capping the 2020-21 football season, Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Dayne Young, and Dave McMahon discuss what is happening in the football offseason. Coach Donnan details the daily workout routines for Georgia football players. Jake discusses some recruiting for the class of 2022 and we all enjoy storytime with Coach Donnan.
