With Radi out of town, Coach Donnan and Jake Reuse go for a deep dive of the last two weeks of Georgia football news.

There's plenty of talk of targets in action, decommitments, recapping the Rivals Five-Star Challenge and The Opening, and other recruiting nuggets.

Meanwhile, how does Georgia look at wideout with Jeremiah Holloman? Plus, a unique chance for current Bulldogs to see how they stack up against the NFL.