News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 23:17:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Linebacker signee Mekhail Sherman wants to eat

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
Staff
@SmallwoodTrent

ORLANDO - Rivals100 linebacker Mekhail Sherman made his decision in the spring of 2019 to commit to the University of Georgia. In late December, he explained what it meant for his signing to finall...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}