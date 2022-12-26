We’re getting closer

Top-ranked Georgia arrives in Atlanta today, where the Bulldogs will put the finishing touches on their game plan ahead of Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State.

Gametime is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. (ESPN).

The Buckeyes (11-1) arrived in town Christmas Day with the Bulldogs making the trek to Atlanta following a Monday morning practice in Athens.

Obviously, the site of the game – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – is a facility the Bulldogs (13-0) know well after beating Oregon in the opener and LSU for the SEC Championship almost a month ago.

“I certainly think it's great to be in Atlanta. It fell that way because in the rotation it was Atlanta's year. We certainly have gone and played in the Rose Bowl out in California, and we've also been to Miami to play in the semifinals,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I know Ohio State has been all over as well. Once you get to the venue, it's different than when you're coming in for a game and kids have been in classes and they just fly in for the game. It's different when you're there for a whole week. We'll practice at Mercedes Benz. They'll practice at Mercedes Benz. It's not like you're going to walk in there and not have seen the place.”

The Bulldogs and Buckeyes are each slated to practice at Mercedes-Benz three times, beginning Tuesday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s kickoff.

Although the game is certainly serious business for the Bulldogs who are looking to win their second straight national championship, both Georgia and Ohio State will get to have some fun and take in the sights while they’re there.

Later today, both teams will take a tour of the College Football Hall of Fame, followed by a team dinner at the facility.

Tuesday will include a visit to Scottish Rite Hospital, along with a visit to the Martin Luther King Historical site.

Wednesday will include an outing to the Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Amusement Center.

There will be various media obligations as well.

Smart and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will hold a zoom session with reporters later today. On Tuesday, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and five defensive players will represent the Bulldog contingent with reporters. On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and five offensive players will take their turn.

Thursday, all players and coaches will be made available for a 45-minute session before Smart and Day hold a final press conference Friday morning.