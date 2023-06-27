The past six months have looked very different for Georgia's freshman tight ends.

Lawson Luckie came to Athens as the No. 13 tight end in the 2023 class. But he generated lots of buzz with a strong spring, topping it off with a three-catch, 48-yard performance in April's G-Day game.

"It’s just been fun adjusting to the college life and adjusting to trying to find my place on this team," Luckie said.

The Norcross product is aware of some of the hype surrounding him. Every now and then he receives a text with an article or social media post praising him. But as far as the buzz goes, "it is what it is" for the freshman.

Luckie has put in the work since arriving in Athens. He said his blocking is the part of his game that has improved the most. While he hasn't added any substantial weight, Luckie noted that he's in much better shape now compared to when he arrived on campus.

UGASports spoke with Luckie at Monday's Big Ball Fore All event benefitting Extra Special People. Both Luckie and his fellow freshmen Pearce Spurlin appeared at the event.

Spurlin's first spring in Athens didn't go according to plan. He suffered a broken collarbone during practice on March 18, an injury that limited his spring to three practices and required surgery to repair.

The Georgia staff fully cleared Spurlin to resume football activities within the past two weeks.

"It’s been good, man. It’s just a grind," Spurlin said. "Summer’s really different than any other time, I feel like, because you have so much stuff to fit into the days. It’s just good to be out there though. From not being healthy to being healthy is a huge difference to your day. I’m really just glad to be healthy again."

Spurlin said he learned the value of patience this spring. He spent most of his time learning Georgia's playbook and staying in shape by running and working on the StairMaster. Spurlin has added 10 pounds and now stands at 6-foot-7, 245 pounds.

Now, Spurlin is ready to make up for lost time. Just as teammates Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp did before them, Luckie and Spurlin are hoping to carve out any role they can in their inaugural collegiate season.

"Whatever they need me to do, I’m just going to do, no matter if that’s special teams or red zone," Spurlin said. "Just going to do whatever they ask me to do. We’re expecting a big year in the tight end room. We’re working harder than ever."