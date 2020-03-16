It appears Georgia won’t be able to have spring football practice after all.

Monday, the University System of Georgia sent out an edict that all 26 institutions will move to online instruction, and that students are not allowed to return to campus, unless they receive permission from their respective institutions.

This decision comes after the USG decided to suspend instruction for two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With no students allowed on campus, a University source tells UGASports that it would be “safe to assume” that the latest decision by the USG will prevent the Bulldogs from holding spring practice at all.