Latest USG edict expected to put kibosh on spring football
It appears Georgia won’t be able to have spring football practice after all.
Monday, the University System of Georgia sent out an edict that all 26 institutions will move to online instruction, and that students are not allowed to return to campus, unless they receive permission from their respective institutions.
This decision comes after the USG decided to suspend instruction for two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With no students allowed on campus, a University source tells UGASports that it would be “safe to assume” that the latest decision by the USG will prevent the Bulldogs from holding spring practice at all.
A Greater Mission | A message from @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/n62U9xrvz4— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 16, 2020
Georgia won’t be alone.
The same source tells UGASports that at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, SEC presidents will meet via teleconference. At that time, a vote will be taken that will include a call for the cancellation of all regular season sports for the remaining semester. That would also mean no spring practice for any of the league’s 14 schools.
The Pac-12 and Sunbelt Conference are among the leagues which have already cancelled all regular season events for the rest of the year. The SEC had recently said it would suspend all activities until April 15, at which time the situation would be re-evaluated.
In an email by the USG, additionally, residence halls will be closed, with exceptions for students unable to return home, or who cannot find housing elsewhere. Students will receive specific instructions from campus leaders regarding when they will be allowed to return to campus to retrieve their belongings from residence halls. For those students who are unable to depart campus, the University will make every effort to accommodate these students.